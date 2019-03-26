Radim Zondra Convicted of Stabbing Petra Kvitova, Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

TPN/Getty Images

A court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to eight years in prison for stabbing Czech Republic tennis star Petra Kvitova.

The Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Radim Zondra was handed the jail term after being found guilty of attacking the 29-year-old in her home in December 2016.

Zondra pleaded not guilty to charges of serious battery and illegal entry to Kvitova's apartment in Prostejov, Czech Republic.

According to BBC News, Zondra attacked Kvitova from behind and held a knife to her throat after entering her apartment under the pretense of needing to inspect the boiler. Kvitova then attempted to free herself, at which point Zondra stabbed her in the hand.

Kvitova offered him money to leave—10,000 Czech crowns (£341, $440)—which Zondra has also been ordered to repay.



The two-time Wimbledon champion underwent surgery to repair damaged ligaments and tendons.

Despite initial concerns the injuries suffered could lead to the end of her career, Kvitova made her return to action five months after the attack at the French Open in May 2017, reaching the second round of the tournament.

She reached her first final in one of tennis' premier events in January, losing to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open.

Zondra has the right to appeal. He is currently in prison serving time for a separate crime.