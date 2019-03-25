Watch Full Highlights of Suns' Devin Booker's 59-Point Explosion vs. Jazz

Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Right Arrow Icon

The Phoenix Suns were effectively a one-man show as they lost 125-92 to the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Devin Booker finished 19-of-34 from the field, scoring 59 points.

That was 64.1 percent of Phoenix's total offensive output, which ranked second-highest in the last 50 seasons, per STATS. Kobe Bryant owns the record (66.4 percent), which came in his 81-point effort on Jan. 22, 2006 against the Toronto Raptors.

Booker might have finished with 60-plus points had the Jazz not intentionally fouled De'Anthony Melton late in the fourth quarter to keep the ball out of his hands.