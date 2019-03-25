Packers vs. Bears Announced as Opening-Night Game for NFL's 100th Season

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will clash in the 2019 NFL season opener on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It's only fitting that one of the NFL's oldest and most classic rivalries would kick off its 100th season.

