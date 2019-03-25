Packers vs. Bears Announced as Opening-Night Game for NFL's 100th Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears awaits the snap against Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will clash in the 2019 NFL season opener on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It's only fitting that one of the NFL's oldest and most classic rivalries would kick off its 100th season. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miller's New 3-Round Mock Draft ✍️

    👀 Where will Haskins go? 📈Lock's stock rising 🔮Predictions with a month to go

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's New 3-Round Mock Draft ✍️

    👀 Where will Haskins go? 📈Lock's stock rising 🔮Predictions with a month to go

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Didn't Want to Sit Out

    TE's agent had a plan for him to skip training camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Didn't Want to Sit Out

    TE's agent had a plan for him to skip training camp

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Announces Retirement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Announces Retirement

    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk's 2019 Return Still Possible

    Agent doesn't rule out potential comeback

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk's 2019 Return Still Possible

    Agent doesn't rule out potential comeback

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report