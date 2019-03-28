2019 NFL Free Agency Awards

0 of 6

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NFL front offices came into the 2019 offseason ready to maneuver the trade and open markets. Free agency didn't fall short on jaw-dropping transactions.

In terms of roster building, multiple teams fared well at the beginning of the new calendar using different methods. Aggressive buyers struck gold and patient general managers picked up gems after the first wave of signings.

Some clubs went straight to the bargain bin to add talent, stretching their cap space and filling shallow spots across the depth chart. Time will reveal the benefits or mistakes of those deals.

Based on potential impact and roster needs, we'll hand out awards to the best acquisitions during free agency and highlight the teams that started the offseason on the right track.