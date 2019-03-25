Michael Avenatti Charged with Extortion, Allegedly Demanded Millions from Nike

Michael Avenatti Charged with Extortion, Allegedly Demanded Millions from NikeMarch 25, 2019
Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, has been charged with extortion by federal prosecutors after allegedly demanding millions from Nike, according to Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post.
Per that report:
"Authorities charge Avenatti threatened to hold a press conference on the eve of the NCAA basketball tournament to reveal damaging allegations against the firm unless it paid his client $1.5 million and agreed to hire Avenatti and another lawyer for $15 to $25 million to conduct an 'internal investigation' into the allegations."
Avenatti tweeted Monday that he had uncovered "a major high school/college basketball scandal" involving Nike:
Michael Avenatti @MichaelAvenatti
Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
