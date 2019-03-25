Michael Avenatti Charged with Extortion, Allegedly Demanded Millions from Nike

Teresa Crawford/Associated Press

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, has been charged with extortion by federal prosecutors after allegedly demanding millions from Nike, according to Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post.

Per that report:

"Authorities charge Avenatti threatened to hold a press conference on the eve of the NCAA basketball tournament to reveal damaging allegations against the firm unless it paid his client $1.5 million and agreed to hire Avenatti and another lawyer for $15 to $25 million to conduct an 'internal investigation' into the allegations."

Avenatti tweeted Monday that he had uncovered "a major high school/college basketball scandal" involving Nike:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

