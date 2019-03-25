Michael Avenatti Charged with Extortion, Allegedly Demanded Millions from Nike

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing an alleged R. Kelly victim, speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago after the R&B singer entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Teresa Crawford/Associated Press

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, has been charged with extortion by federal prosecutors after allegedly demanding millions from Nike, according to Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post.

Per that report:

"Authorities charge Avenatti threatened to hold a press conference on the eve of the NCAA basketball tournament to reveal damaging allegations against the firm unless it paid his client $1.5 million and agreed to hire Avenatti and another lawyer for $15 to $25 million to conduct an 'internal investigation' into the allegations."

Avenatti tweeted Monday that he had uncovered "a major high school/college basketball scandal" involving Nike: 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miller's New 3-Round Mock Draft ✍️

    👀 Where will Haskins go? 📈Lock's stock rising 🔮Predictions with a month to go

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Miller's New 3-Round Mock Draft ✍️

    👀 Where will Haskins go? 📈Lock's stock rising 🔮Predictions with a month to go

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Sweet 16 Team's Title Chances 🏆

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Sweet 16 Team's Title Chances 🏆

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with Most on the Line During Free Agency

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Teams with Most on the Line During Free Agency

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Tournament Team Through Round 2

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All-Tournament Team Through Round 2

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report