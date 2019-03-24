Coach K on Duke's 1-Point Win vs. UCF: 'RJ and Zion Willed Us. We Were Lucky'

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

No. 1 Duke barely escaped Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a 77-76 win over No. 9 UCF, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski was emotional talking about the win after the game:

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

"They were deserving of winning," the coach said of the Knights. "We hung in there, we made a couple of big plays here, and RJ [Barrett] and Zion [Williamson], they willed us. And we were lucky."

Williamson finished with 32 points, including a layup to cut the team's deficit to one with 14 seconds remaining. While he missed the free throw that came after Tacko Fall fouled him on the layup, Barrett got the rebound and scored the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, there was even more at stake in this matchup, as UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins once played and starred for Duke. His son, Aubrey, was a big reason this game was close; he scored 32 points of his own.

Krzyzewski also discussed that connection after the game.

"I feel bad for Johnny," he said. "I'm emotional about it because I love him, and his son was magnificent."

Duke was fortunate to survive, but the two teams combined for arguably the best game in the tournament so far.