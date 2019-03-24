Video: RJ Barrett Gives Duke Lead with Putback on Zion Williamson Missed FT

Rob Goldberg

No. 1 Duke survived a major scare Sunday against No. 9 UCF thanks to a rebound and putback by RJ Barrett.

Down three points in the final minute, Zion Williamson earned an and-1 after making a basket while fouled by UCF center Tacko Fall. He missed the potential game-tying free throw, but Barrett was there to get the ball and score the go-ahead layup.

A missed shot by UCF at the buzzer allowed Duke to hold on for the 77-76 victory.

While the underdogs seemingly did everything possible to pull the massive upset over the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Williamson and Barrett helped the Blue Devils escape with a win.

