Video: RJ Barrett Gives Duke Lead with Putback on Zion Williamson Missed FT

RJ Barrett Gives Duke Lead with Putback on Zion Williamson Missed FT
March 24, 2019
No. 1 Duke survived a major scare Sunday against No. 9 UCF thanks to a rebound and putback by RJ Barrett.
Down three points in the final minute, Zion Williamson earned an and-1 after making a basket while fouled by UCF center Tacko Fall. He missed the potential game-tying free throw, but Barrett was there to get the ball and score the go-ahead layup.
A missed shot by UCF at the buzzer allowed Duke to hold on for the 77-76 victory.
While the underdogs seemingly did everything possible to pull the massive upset over the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Williamson and Barrett helped the Blue Devils escape with a win.
