Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2019

NFL free agency was mostly over before it officially began. The legal tampering period provided an extreme amount of player movement. Most massive deals had been agreed upon by the time the new league year started, and the available options weren't as enticing.

Teams can still find quality players beyond the initial surge of signings, though. Patient squads can pick through the leftovers and find key contributors at a more respectable price.

The Indianapolis Colts, for example, had plenty to spend last offseason. But they waited to maximize their value and did so with the acquisitions of tight end Eric Ebron, cornerback Pierre Desir (re-signed this offseason) and defensive tackle Denico Autry after the first wave subsided.

Plenty of big-name talent is still available this year two weeks after free agency opened. However, Demaryius Thomas, Dez Bryant, Donald Penn, Eric Berry, Jamie Collins, Michael Crabtree, Muhammad Wilkerson, Ndamukong Suh, Zach Brown and Ziggy Ansah need not apply here because they're not bargain-bin free agents even at this stage.

Glue guys and role players who don't carry the same recognition can immediately help teams with minimal investment. The following 10 players can be signed today and step in as starters or integral pieces on certain rosters.