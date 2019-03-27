Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2019

Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2019March 27, 2019
NFL free agency was mostly over before it officially began. The legal tampering period provided an extreme amount of player movement. Most massive deals had been agreed upon by the time the new league year started, and the available options weren't as enticing.
Teams can still find quality players beyond the initial surge of signings, though. Patient squads can pick through the leftovers and find key contributors at a more respectable price.
The Indianapolis Colts, for example, had plenty to spend last offseason. But they waited to maximize their value and did so with the acquisitions of tight end Eric Ebron, cornerback Pierre Desir (re-signed this offseason) and defensive tackle Denico Autry after the first wave subsided.
Plenty of big-name talent is still available this year two weeks after free agency opened. However, Demaryius Thomas, Dez Bryant, Donald Penn, Eric Berry, Jamie Collins, Michael Crabtree, Muhammad Wilkerson, Ndamukong Suh, Zach Brown and Ziggy Ansah need not apply here because they're not bargain-bin free agents even at this stage.
Glue guys and role players who don't carry the same recognition can immediately help teams with minimal investment. The following 10 players can be signed today and step in as starters or integral pieces on certain rosters.
RB C.J. Anderson
C.J. Anderson became the poster boy for late-season signings last year, playing for three different franchises. The Los Angeles Rams didn't acquire the former 1,000-yard rusher until Dec. 18.
As the Rams made their run to Super Bowl LIII, Anderson—not the NFL's highest-paid running back, Todd Gurley—carried the load. The 225-pound(ish) back turned 89 carries into 488 yards through L.A.'s final two regular-season contests and three playoff games.
Yet Anderson is still available for a team in need of a powerful, downhill runner.
"The disrespect is real," Anderson tweeted. "Guess it is what it is. It's the same story over and over. All I ever wanted was a full opportunity to play 16. My 16 vs. anybody else's 16 with no front office/coach trying to move me out the way or play 'we like this guy' game. Just want a 16, all I ask."
The running back position has been devalued, and Anderson isn't viewed as a featured back. But he remains quite effective at what he does.
RB T.J. Yeldon
T.J. Yeldon is the type of running back every team needs on its roster as a versatile piece of a rotation yet doesn't highly value.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the Alabama product with the 36th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He never developed into an every-down option, and the franchise felt compelled to select Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick just two years later.
In doing so, the Jaguars established Yeldon in his optimal role as a third-down back.
Yeldon caught 171 passes in his first four seasons, including a career-high 55 in 2018, which ranked 12th among running backs.
The 25-year-old can act as a lead back in stretches, serve as a security blanket in the passing game and be a part of a team's protection plans—although his blocking has been a concern at times.
A team in search of a second or third running back can turn to Yeldon as a viable piece of the puzzle.
TE Maxx Williams
Four years ago, the Baltimore Ravens drafted Maxx Williams as the top tight end in the 2015 class. The then-21-year-old prospect presented so much potential, but the Ravens never experienced a fully realized version before letting him walk in free agency.
The organization instead decided to extend Nick Boyle this offseason to keep alongside last year's draft picks, Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews.
A common mistake will be made regarding Williams: He never realized his potential as a receiver, so he must not hold any value. The opposite is true. Williams demonstrated slow and consistent improvement, according to Pro Football Focus.
The tight end position is about more than creating mismatches in the passing game. Williams may not have registered more than 32 receptions in any season (and that performance came during his rookie campaign), but he's a legitimate Y-tight end and one of the league's better all-around blockers.
Complete tight ends are difficult to find in today's game. Teams that prefer to utilize 12 personnel require an in-line option like Williams for the scheme to succeed.
OG Quinton Spain
Experienced offensive linemen are highly regarded since the lack of development found in the trenches among collegiate blockers and practice restrictions limit the position's readiness.
A 27-year-old blocker with 48 starts in four seasons should be a hot free-agent commodity. Yet Quinton Spain is still available.
The Tennessee Titans signed Rodger Saffold to a four-year, $44 million deal at the start of free agency. But their pursuit of the best available guard on the market doesn't mean Spain isn't a quality blocker. The organization upgraded with a stronger run-blocker since Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't happy with Spain's performance last season and benched the multiyear starter.
Sometimes a player isn't in the right system for his skill set. Spain has consistently been a better pass-blocker than run-blocker throughout his career, whereas the Titans feature a run-dominant offense.
Spain, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, allowed only one sack last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
C John Sullivan
A give-and-take is often associated with centers because of the demanding physical and mental requirements of the position.
Sometimes a team is willing to overlook shortcomings if one area is significantly better than the other. Usually, the mental aspect is more important since most centers aren't physically dominant point-of-attack blockers.
John Sullivan falls into this category. The 11-year veteran became a key cog in the Los Angeles Rams' success and started all but one game for the team over the last two seasons.
But the 33-year-old allowed a league-high 37 quarterback pressures last year, according to Sporting News' Thomas Emerick.
While concerns should arise about an aging skill set, Sullivan's value is derived from experience. He can be inserted into any lineup tomorrow without skipping a beat because he understands how to make the calls up front and how to play the position.
The veteran center may be just what a team with a young offensive line needs to stabilize the front.
DT Danny Shelton
Interior space-eaters don't hold the same value they once did. But they still have a place in today's wide-open passing league.
The Cleveland Browns made the mistake of drafting Danny Shelton with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft with the thought he'd develop into something more than a two-down run defender. Last year, they traded him to the New England Patriots, where he became a part-time performer. Shelton started two games all season (including playoffs) and didn't even dress for four contests.
Even so, his value can be found on early downs for a team in need of a 1-technique. Two factors work in Shelton's favor.
First, he's been an average-to-very good run defender throughout his career. While this particular skill set isn't valued as highly, some teams still require a wide body as part of their schemes and defensive line rotations.
Second, Shelton is a 25-year-old former first-round pick. Every franchise thinks it can maximize former top talents. If Shelton is used correctly and expectations don't exceed his skill set, the defensive tackle can be an immediate rotational piece and possible starter.
LB Brandon Marshall
Injuries and contract options usually don't go hand in hand.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall started only seven games last season because of a knee injury. The Denver Broncos decided not to pick up his $6.5 million option for the 2019 campaign.
On the field, the 29-year-old defender has been highly productive, comfortable working in space and scheme-versatile.
"I think that's going to help me a lot [in free agency]," he told the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran. "I was in a 4-3 my first year starting in Denver, and playing a 3-4 will let teams know I can do it all."
Marshall led the Broncos with 415 total tackles since becoming a full-time starter in 2014. Even during an injury-plagued 2018 season, Marshall finished in the top third among qualifying linebackers in coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
But multiple missed games in two of the last three seasons and younger alternatives on Denver's roster allowed the Broncos to move on from one of their team leaders.
The seven-year veteran is a plug-and-play starter at middle linebacker.
CB P.J. Williams
The following has been often said, but let it sink in for a moment: Nickel corner is a starting position in the NFL.
With offenses' reliance on multi-receiver sets, nickel defense (and its variations) is now the league's base scheme. Thus, a robust market developed for the position as Justin Coleman, Bryce Callahan and Steven Nelson signed hefty free-agent deals.
P.J. Williams is the arguably best nickel corner still available.
Police arrested Williams on suspicion of drunk driving three days after the New Orleans Saints' season ended, according to the Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas. He gave a not-guilty plea during a Feb. 27 arraignment, per the Times-Picayune's Olivia Prentzel. Williams is scheduled to appear in court again April 9.
The cornerback's pending legal status and potential league discipline have certainly factored into his free-agent status. But some NFL team is always willing to give talented, young players second and third chances.
Williams is 25 years old and a potential starter. Once an organization is comfortable with his situation, he will likely receive another opportunity.
S Jahleel Addae
Jahleel Addae started all 34 games (including playoffs) for one of the league's best secondaries over the last two seasons. The Chargers finished top-10 overall in yards per attempt allowed during that span.
"He's a leader in the locker room and a big part of the culture we've been building," head coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement after the Chargers released Addae. "He's also a high-character individual, hard worker and a great mentor to a lot of the younger guys."
Yet Addae fell victim to the NFL's economic realities. The Chargers saved $5 million by releasing their starting strong safety.
"He sets the tempo for us," general manager Tom Telesco said in January. "He's a physical hitter, smart, gets players lined up."
Addae compiled 75 total tackles in 2018 and led the team with 19 stops during the playoffs.
But the NFL is a business. The Chargers needed to create salary-cap flexibility by cutting a quality defender. Their loss can become another team's gain.
S Tre Boston
At this point, Tre Boston must wonder what it takes to earn a long-term contract. The 26-year-old safety has had to wait each of the last two free-agent periods to garner legitimate interest despite solid play.
Boston signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Arizona Cardinals in July. The safety went on to lead the team with nine defended passes and three interceptions.
Pro Football Focus graded Boston as a top-20 safety in coverage each of the last two seasons.
Defensive backs who cover the deep third with range and ball skills are supposed to be valuable commodities. The market already bore this out with Earl Thomas' and Tyrann Mathieu's monster deals. Boston is a free safety by trade, but he also played 200 snaps near the line of scrimmage for the Cardinals, per Pro Football Focus.
Boston isn't the same caliber of player as those mentioned, but he's proved himself the last two seasons and remains in the prime of his career.