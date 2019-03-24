WR Jeremy Maclin Announces Retirement from NFL at Wife Adia Kuzma's Baby Shower

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin gestures after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Baltimore. Maclin's first season in Baltimore has been a strange one. He's got only 19 catches and missed two games with a shoulder injury, yet leads all Ravens wide receivers in receptions and touchdowns. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Veteran receiver Jeremy Maclin has decided to retire from the NFL after nine years in the league, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old made his announcement in front of friends and family at his wife Adia Kuzma's baby shower:

He later confirmed the decision on his Twitter account:

Maclin was released by the Baltimore Ravens last offseason and went unsigned during the 2018 season while dealing with a hamstring injury.

The 2009 first-round pick totaled 514 catches, 6,835 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens during his career. Although he never reached a Pro Bowl, he had two 1,000-yard seasons, including his 2014 campaign when he had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

