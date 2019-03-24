WR Jeremy Maclin Announces Retirement from NFL at Wife Adia Kuzma's Baby Shower

WR Jeremy Maclin Announces Retirement from NFL at Wife Adia Kuzma's Baby ShowerMarch 24, 2019
Veteran receiver Jeremy Maclin has decided to retire from the NFL after nine years in the league, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The 30-year-old made his announcement in front of friends and family at his wife Adia Kuzma's baby shower:
Big Nick @BigNickShow
CONGRATS to my brother @jmac___19 On a spectacular Career, but also more importantly on becoming a dad very very soon and enjoying the rest of your life #RETIRED !!! https://t.co/6pIFTxdfvm
He later confirmed the decision on his Twitter account:
Jeremy Maclin @jmac___19
There will be a letter and video to follow soon in the near future. It is true I am retiring from the NFL! Stay tuned for how/why I came to this decision. Much love everyone!
Maclin was released by the Baltimore Ravens last offseason and went unsigned during the 2018 season while dealing with a hamstring injury.
The 2009 first-round pick totaled 514 catches, 6,835 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens during his career. Although he never reached a Pro Bowl, he had two 1,000-yard seasons, including his 2014 campaign when he had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.
