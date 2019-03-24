Video: Watch UNC's Coby White Hit Nasty Step-Back Corner 3 vs. Washington

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

The Washington Huskies have had no answer for Coby White in the second round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The North Carolina Tar Heels freshman guard hit four of his first five three-pointers.

White was certainly feeling confident with 11:33 left in the first half. Despite tight defense from Washington forward Dominic Green, White stepped back into the right corner and found the bottom of the bucket.

