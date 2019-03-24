No. 5 Auburn Routs No. 4 Kansas to Advance to 2019 NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Bryce Brown #2 of the Auburn Tigers reacts to a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

No. 5 Auburn is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 after an 89-75 upset win over No. 4 Kansas in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Tigers (28-9) put on a show offensively in Saturday's win in Salt Lake City, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 13-of-30 from three-point range. Bryce Brown was a big part of the success with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The outside shooting once again helped Auburn get into the win column, extending their winning streak to 10 games. 

Dedric Lawson helped Kansas (26-10) stay competitive with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to extend the Jayhawks' unlucky season. Although another win could have made the squad effectively a home team in Kansas City next weekend; it simply wasn't in the cards for the Big 12 squad. 

 

Auburn was nearly flawless offensively, taking control early with an incredible performance out of the gate.

The team dictated the tempo and knocked down most of its three-pointers, going 9-of-17 from beyond the arc in the first half alone to go up 51-25 at intermission.

The Tigers were also able to do damage inside the arc when the opportunity presented itself.

Kansas coach Bill Self was forced to call three timeouts in the first 11:03 of the game.

Auburn continued to pour it on while putting the Jayhawks in an unfamiliar position:

Considering Kansas has played 155 tournament games, this is no small feat.

The Jayhawks were much better offensively in the second half, making their first seven shots after halftime while needing only eight minutes to double their scoring. They finished the half shooting 61.3 percent from the field while scoring 50 points.

Unfortunately, they just couldn't keep Auburn off the scoreboard.

The Tigers continued to knock down three-pointers while also keeping the energy level high with some big dunks:

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Kansas was never able to cut the score to single digits in the entire second half with the game never really being in doubt. The Jayhawks were extremely thin toward the end of the season and it finally caught up to them while being eliminated in the second round.

Meanwhile, four players finished in double figures for Auburn, which showed just how dangerous it can be when the shots are falling.

     

What's Next?

Things will only get tougher for Auburn, which could face North Carolina in the next round if the No. 1 seed gets by No. 9 Washington on Sunday.

Related

    Can 7'6" Tacko Fall Shut Down Zion?

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Can 7'6" Tacko Fall Shut Down Zion?

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 3 Purdue Takes Down No. 6 Nova

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 3 Purdue Takes Down No. 6 Nova

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Huge Michigan Tomahawk Slam 😱

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers split through Florida defenders for this HUGE slam

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Huge Michigan Tomahawk Slam 😱

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers split through Florida defenders for this HUGE slam

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 1 Gonzaga Sends Home No. 9 Baylor

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 1 Gonzaga Sends Home No. 9 Baylor

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report