No. 5 Auburn Routs No. 4 Kansas to Advance to 2019 NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

No. 5 Auburn is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 after an 89-75 upset win over No. 4 Kansas in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Tigers (28-9) put on a show offensively in Saturday's win in Salt Lake City, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 13-of-30 from three-point range. Bryce Brown was a big part of the success with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The outside shooting once again helped Auburn get into the win column, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Dedric Lawson helped Kansas (26-10) stay competitive with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to extend the Jayhawks' unlucky season. Although another win could have made the squad effectively a home team in Kansas City next weekend; it simply wasn't in the cards for the Big 12 squad.

Auburn was nearly flawless offensively, taking control early with an incredible performance out of the gate.

The team dictated the tempo and knocked down most of its three-pointers, going 9-of-17 from beyond the arc in the first half alone to go up 51-25 at intermission.

The Tigers were also able to do damage inside the arc when the opportunity presented itself.

Kansas coach Bill Self was forced to call three timeouts in the first 11:03 of the game.

Auburn continued to pour it on while putting the Jayhawks in an unfamiliar position:

Considering Kansas has played 155 tournament games, this is no small feat.

The Jayhawks were much better offensively in the second half, making their first seven shots after halftime while needing only eight minutes to double their scoring. They finished the half shooting 61.3 percent from the field while scoring 50 points.

Unfortunately, they just couldn't keep Auburn off the scoreboard.

The Tigers continued to knock down three-pointers while also keeping the energy level high with some big dunks:

Kansas was never able to cut the score to single digits in the entire second half with the game never really being in doubt. The Jayhawks were extremely thin toward the end of the season and it finally caught up to them while being eliminated in the second round.

Meanwhile, four players finished in double figures for Auburn, which showed just how dangerous it can be when the shots are falling.

What's Next?

Things will only get tougher for Auburn, which could face North Carolina in the next round if the No. 1 seed gets by No. 9 Washington on Sunday.