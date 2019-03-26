2019 NFL Draft Prospects Who Need Time to Develop

0 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Patience often separates the best coaching staffs and front offices from the rest in the NFL.

That especially rings true during and right after the NFL draft process.

The win-now pressure of the NFL causes many teams to make instant-gratification moves, particularly at quarterback. But teams with the patience to develop raw, high-upside prospects have an advantage over those focused solely on the short term.

The following 2019 NFL draft prospects could become big factors in the pros if they're given a chance to develop gradually rather than being thrown to the wolves as rookies.