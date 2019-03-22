Watch Kenny Wooten Swat Shot, Throw Down Monster Alley-Oop vs. Wisconsin

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Kenny Wooten used Round 1 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament as a coming out party.

The Oregon forward averaged just 6.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the season, but he made a big impact against fifth-seeded Wisconsin Friday. 

Wooten showcased his athleticism throughout the game, including on this sequence that featured both a block and a big dunk.

He finished with nine points and six rebounds to go with four blocks.

Although the Ducks were the No. 12 seed, the sophomore helped show that they belonged in their a 72-54 upset win.

Related

    Watch Live: Zion Putting on a Show 🍿

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: Zion Putting on a Show 🍿

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Updated Results from the 1st Round ✅

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Updated Results from the 1st Round ✅

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Keep Up with the Entire Bracket ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Keep Up with the Entire Bracket ➡️

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Zion with the HUGE Swat 👋

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion with the HUGE Swat 👋

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report