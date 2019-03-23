NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for 2nd Round

0 of 16

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Heading into the second round of the 2019 men's NCAA tournament, the chalk has largely held up. All 12 teams with top-three seeds advanced to this weekend's March Madness action.

But no Big Dance is complete without some drama.

The early front-runner for the Cinderella story of the year is the No. 12-seeded Murray State Racers, the Ohio Valley Conference champions who have a potential top-two NBA draft pick. Ja Morant notched a triple-double in Murray State's triumph over the fifth-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles in the West Region on Thursday.

Along with No. 13 UC Irvine, 12 seeds Oregon and Liberty are headed to the second round. It must be something in the California water because all three teams are in the San Jose regional.

Still, Bleacher Report's experts―David Gardner, David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Elliott Pohnl―have high expectations for the favorites in the second round, which begins Saturday.