Romelu Lukaku: Working with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United 'Changed Me'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has said training with Zlatan Ibrahimovic changed the way he plays football.

The Swede left Old Trafford to join MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy 12 months ago, and Lukaku has expressed his gratitude towards the iconic striker.

Speaking to the club's official website, Lukaku recalled how recognising Ibrahimovic's tenacity helped mould his attitude towards his own game:

"I remember one training session. Because we were both strikers, we were never on the same team and, at one point, there was a 50/50 challenge. He went full-on against me! That is when I knew this guy wants to compete and this guy wants to fight for his spot. That is why he changed me. It was an eye-opener. The guy had to fight to be in the position he is in. So, I learned just to focus, work hard and enjoy it as well."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

A serious knee injury at the conclusion of his first campaign at United all but ended Ibrahimovic's time as a first-team player in Manchester.

Lukaku was purchased the following summer from Everton, and Ibrahimovic gave the Belgium international permission to wear the No. 9 shirt as he battled through his personal rehabilitation.

Ibrahimovic is back to full health and has proved to be one of the top players plying his trade in the U.S.

The 37-year-old scored 22 goals and provided six assists during his first MLS campaign for the Galaxy.

Lukaku has witnessed his United form improve over the past few months after a blip. The arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim coach last December has seen Lukaku fight for a starting berth.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The performances of Marcus Rashford forced Lukaku to be consigned to the bench, but the Belgian has scored six goals in his past four games in all competitions for his club, including a vital brace in the second-leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Ibrahimovic is the perfect role model for Lukaku. Both strikers have languid styles, but their combination of strength and skill makes them predators in the box.

Lukaku must continue to prove to the Red Devils he is the right player to lead United's forward line next term. Rashford has shown he is not far away from becoming a proven goalscorer at the point of the attack, and this could cost Lukaku dearly next season.