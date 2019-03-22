Video: Watch Bobcat on Course Behind Mel Reid During 2019 Hope Founders Cup

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Golfers hate being interrupted in the middle of their backswing, but Mel Reid might not have argued if hers had been disturbed by an unexpected guest during her opening round at the 2019 Hope Founders Cup on Thursday.

With Reid preparing to take her second shot on the 16th hole at the Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, a bobcat could be seen crossing the course behind her:

Undisturbed by the animal's appearance, Reid secured par on the hole.

The 31-year-old Englishwoman was quick to joke at her caddy Mark Wallington's expense, though:

It's not the first time a feline has caused a stir at a sporting event this year.

In February, a black cat enjoyed a cameo appearance in Everton's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England:

Though the bobcat had no impact on her performance, Reid will be hoping for an improved second round on Friday, having shot a one-over 73 to sit T90 on the leaderboard.

Celine Boutier of France topped the standings at the close of play with a score of eight under, putting her one shot ahead of a chasing pack of five players.