LA Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Event Details

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Next week, baseball returns to Dodger Stadium. But on Sunday, the ballpark will be used as the starting line for more than 24,000 runners participating in the 34th annual Los Angeles Marathon.

The race has occurred every year since 1986, and it was inspired by the success of the 1984 Summer Olympics, which took place in L.A. It is 26.219 miles long and ends with the Finish Festival on Santa Monica Blvd.

According to the L.A. Marathon website, there will be runners from all 50 states and more than 63 countries, and this year's race has officially sold out.

Event Information

Where: Dodger Stadium to the intersection of Ocean Avenue and California Avenue in Santa Monica, California

When: Sunday, March 24

Route: Course Map



Road Closures: Complete List

2019 Los Angeles Marathon Schedule

6:30 a.m. Wheelchair start

6:32 a.m. Handcycle start

6:45 a.m. Professional women start

6:55 a.m. Professional men and rest of field start

Marathon Preview

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Although there will be elite runners looking to complete the race in record time, there will be many more competitors who will be there to raise money for charity, complete their first marathon or just run for fun.

It should be a nice day for the event. As of Friday morning, Weather.com was forecasting it to be sunny with a high of 70 degrees in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Last year's winners in the elite divisions were Weldon Kirui (men's, 2 hours, 11 minutes and 47 seconds) and Sule Gedo (women's, 2:33:50). The records for the marathon were set by Markos Geneti (men's, 2:06:35) in 2011 and Lidiya Grigoryeva (women's, 2:25:10) in 2006.

Participants for the Los Angeles Marathon, which is among the largest 26-mile events in the United States, must be 16 years or older. There are 14 age divisions with the top three finishers in each section receiving a commemorative award. All finishers earn a commemorative medal.

For runners participating in this year's marathon, packets and racing bibs can be picked up at the Health & Fitness Expo being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

When race day arrives on Sunday, Los Angeles will be on full display as runners travel through the city during the marathon. At the finish line, there are sure to be feelings of relief and excitement for the participants who completed the long race.

So, racers, get ready to enjoy the nice weather while running through the streets of the second-largest city in the United States.