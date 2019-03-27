Exposing MLB's Worst Contracts Entering 2019

0 of 11

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Assembling MLB's worst contracts gets tougher every year.

While Manny Machado and Bryce Harper eventually got paid the superstar money they deserved, few others cashed in too handsomely this offseason. With most franchises looking to mitigate long-term risk, a majority of veterans settled for one- or two-year pacts.

Patrick Corbin, the most likely winter signing to appear in a future installment of this article, was the only player besides Harper and Machado to receive more than four years. At $140 million, he also walloped Nathan Eovaldi (four years, $68 million) as free agency's highest-paid pitcher. (Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remained unsigned as of Tuesday, March 26.)

This is obviously good for clubs, as overpaying players for their twilight years is bad business. For the players, not so much.

Teams would be more willing to allocate rich deals to veterans if not for the ability to control young players for six big league seasons. In cases of service-time manipulation inflicted upon Kris Bryant and Ronald Acuna Jr. among many others, it becomes closer to seven.

Most of the highlighted players, as a result, locked down their money years ago.

In order to be considered, a player must be under contract for at least two more seasons. Length often trumps the average annual value in damage, which is why the types of deals discussed below are growing extinct.

Also, these contracts are judged based on the remaining years, not the original deal. That said, Dustin Pedroia, Evan Longoria and even Joey Votto have already provided too much surplus value on their current contracts to include in good conscious.

Finally, there's no malice intended to the players themselves. All of them are now earning way more than their true worth only because the inverse held true early in their careers.

That's the way this flawed system was designed to work. They just happened to hit the open market at the right time.