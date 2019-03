Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders announced the signing of free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 29-year-old will back up Raiders starting signal-caller Derek Carr "unless they draft a quarterback."

Glennon has played six NFL seasons, most recently as a backup on the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown over two games.

The ex-North Carolina State quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a third-round draft pick in 2013.

He made 13 starts in 2013 and threw 19 touchdown passes and nine interceptions, but Glennon finished last among 37 qualified quarterbacks with just 6.3 yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.

Glennon made just five starts in 2014 as veteran Josh McCown took over for the majority of the season. The Bucs then drafted Jameis Winston first overall in 2015, sending Glennon to the bench for the remainder of his Tampa Bay tenure.

The Chicago Bears signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2017, but the Bears then traded up to draft UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky third overall.

The 6'6" signal-caller started the season as the No. 1 quarterback but made only four starts, throwing four touchdowns and five picks. Trubisky took over in October and has kept the reins ever since.

Glennon may be the No. 2 quarterback now, but the question is whether that remains the case at the beginning of the season. The speculation connecting the Raiders to a quarterback in the NFL draft has remained high even with Carr signed through 2022, per Over the Cap.

Rapoport reported that the Raiders "are going to take a look at quarterbacks" in the 2019 draft. Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News suggested that the Silver and Black should pick a quarterback high but keep Carr. And Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Oakland scheduled a workout for Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

Of course, this could all be a bunch of smoke ending with the Raiders picking a sorely needed pass-rusher at fourth overall. We'll find out for sure on Thursday, April 25, when the first round will take place in Nashville, Tennessee. Oakland holds the fourth, 24th and 27th overall picks.