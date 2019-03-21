Video: Watch Tom Izzo's Meltdown at Michigan State's Aaron Henry in Huddle

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans faced a stiff test from the No. 15 Bradley Braves on Thursday in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

The stress appeared to get to Spartans head coach Tom Izzo.

Heading into a timeout, Izzo unleashed a verbal barrage at forward Aaron Henry in the second half of his team's 76-65 victory.

The Spartans trailed by one at halftime and shot only 26.3 percent from three-point range on the day. They needed a late burst to put away the Braves in the East Region.

It wasn't the blowout win the Big Ten champions may have been expecting, and Izzo wasn't pleased with his freshman forward.

Henry finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting, but he had five turnovers and missed both of his three-point attempts.

Fortunately for Henry, Michigan State advanced and will face the No. 10 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers in the round of 32.

