Video: Watch Bradley's Elijah Childs' Epic Block, Dunk vs. Michigan State

Video: Watch Bradley's Elijah Childs' Epic Block, Dunk vs. Michigan StateMarch 21, 2019
No. 15 Bradley gave No. 2 Michigan State everything it could handle in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday, and Elijah Childs was a big reason why.
Early in the second half, the Braves forward blocked a three-point attempt from Spartans forward Kenny Goins before running out for a huge dunk on the other end of the court.
Childs entered Thursday as Bradley's second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, but the sophomore made his impact felt against one of the best teams in the country.
Bradley led Michigan State 35-34 at halftime, but the Braves wound up losing 76-65.
