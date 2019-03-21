Video: Watch Bradley's Elijah Childs' Epic Block, Dunk vs. Michigan State

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

No. 15 Bradley gave No. 2 Michigan State everything it could handle in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday, and Elijah Childs was a big reason why.

Early in the second half, the Braves forward blocked a three-point attempt from Spartans forward Kenny Goins before running out for a huge dunk on the other end of the court.

Childs entered Thursday as Bradley's second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, but the sophomore made his impact felt against one of the best teams in the country.

Bradley led Michigan State 35-34 at halftime, but the Braves wound up losing 76-65.  

Related

    Live: Ja Morant Takeover vs. No. 5 Marquette

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Live: Ja Morant Takeover vs. No. 5 Marquette

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Ja Morant Somehow Found His Man 👌

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ja Morant Somehow Found His Man 👌

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Maryland's Dagger Poster 💪

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Maryland's Dagger Poster 💪

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 6 Maryland Squeaks by No. 11 Belmont

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 6 Maryland Squeaks by No. 11 Belmont

    Testudo Times
    via Testudo Times