Drew Lock Showcases Big Arm During Missouri's Pro Day Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Drew Lock Showcases Big Arm During Missouri's Pro Day Ahead of 2019 NFL DraftMarch 21, 2019
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock showcased his high-end arm talent throughout positional drills during the Tigers' pro day Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia.
Lock is spending the months leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, which kicks off April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, trying to prove he belongs alongside the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray and Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins as a top-tier quarterback prospect.
Tyler Murry @TylerMurryABC17
Drew Lock measures in a 6’3” and 227 lbs. At the combined he measured at 6’4” and 228.
"I think every quarterback is going to tell you they're No. 1, so I'm going to sit here and tell you I'm No. 1," he told reporters at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. "It's not my job to go and critique quarterbacks; I just know a lot about me."
Here are some highlights from his throwing session Thursday:
NFL @NFL
THAT ARM. 💪😯 @DrewLock23 @MizzouFootball 📺: Path to the Draft - Pro Day on @nflnetwork https://t.co/E5Y0UUoUdI
Ethan Illers @ethan_illers
Here’s #Mizzou QB Drew Lock throwing at pro day looking to impress some NFL scouts. @KOMUsports https://t.co/rGpmNzNQ97
Nick Kendell @NickKendellMHH
This one was niceee on Drew Lock. Broken play, escaping pocket, delivers a deep one. https://t.co/rJVavboN0H
Raime Cohen @Doe_Rai_Me
Drew Lock showing off the arm at Mizzou pro day with a dime shot to Emanuel Hall @KOMUsports https://t.co/RxGjgxag98
The 22-year-old Missouri native spent the past three-plus years as the Tigers' starter after taking over the role midway through his freshman campaign in 2015.
Lock enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 with a nation-leading 44 passing touchdowns, one more than Heisman Trophy-winner Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners.
Mayfield became the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft and now leads one of the NFL's most promising offenses with the Cleveland Browns.
He couldn't match that mark last season, but he completed a career-best 62.9 percent of his throws for 3,498 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games as a senior. He added 175 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Throwing against air at his pro day isn't going to significantly alter his stock in either direction, but it did allow him to showcase the arm strength necessary to make any NFL throw.
Dave Matter @Dave_Matter
All 32 NFL teams expected here for Mizzou Pro Day. Teams spotted with multiple guys here: Dolphins, Redskins, Steelers. Surely more, too. Weigh-ins starting soon.
Rob Paul @RobPaulNFL
Missouri QB Drew Lock with a B+ Pro Day: -Improvements w/ footwork -Improvements w/ lower body mechanics -Strong seam throws -Big arm talent -Athleticism+ -Throws well on move -Inconsistent velocity -Erratic outside accuracy
NFL Draft @NFLDraft
.@MoveTheSticks on Drew Lock's pro day throwing session: It wasn't a perfect workout in terms of the ball placement, but you can see the athleticism, you can see the arm strength, his ability to power the ball, especially working in the middle of the field, was excellent.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Lock as his No. 31 overall prospect and the third-best quarterback behind Haskins (No. 11 overall) and Murray (No. 12) on his latest big board.
A quarterback-needy team might trade back into the later stages of the first round to grab him. Otherwise, he should come off the board early on Day 2 of the draft next month.
Report: Kaepernick, Reid Settled for Less Than $10M