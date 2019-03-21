Drew Lock Showcases Big Arm During Missouri's Pro Day Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock showcased his high-end arm talent throughout positional drills during the Tigers' pro day Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia.

Lock is spending the months leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, which kicks off April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, trying to prove he belongs alongside the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray and Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins as a top-tier quarterback prospect.

"I think every quarterback is going to tell you they're No. 1, so I'm going to sit here and tell you I'm No. 1," he told reporters at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. "It's not my job to go and critique quarterbacks; I just know a lot about me."

Here are some highlights from his throwing session Thursday:

The 22-year-old Missouri native spent the past three-plus years as the Tigers' starter after taking over the role midway through his freshman campaign in 2015.

Lock enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 with a nation-leading 44 passing touchdowns, one more than Heisman Trophy-winner Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Mayfield became the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft and now leads one of the NFL's most promising offenses with the Cleveland Browns.

He couldn't match that mark last season, but he completed a career-best 62.9 percent of his throws for 3,498 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games as a senior. He added 175 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Throwing against air at his pro day isn't going to significantly alter his stock in either direction, but it did allow him to showcase the arm strength necessary to make any NFL throw.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Lock as his No. 31 overall prospect and the third-best quarterback behind Haskins (No. 11 overall) and Murray (No. 12) on his latest big board.

A quarterback-needy team might trade back into the later stages of the first round to grab him. Otherwise, he should come off the board early on Day 2 of the draft next month.