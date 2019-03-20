Mississippi Bettor Wins $104K on 20-Leg Parlay After Placing $25 Bet

Wayne Parry/Associated Press

An unnamed bettor had one of the best days in the history of sports betting on March 8.

Per ESPN.com's David Purdum, the Riverwalk Casino in Mississippi paid out $104,412.44 to a person on what started as a simple 20-leg bet for $25.

The bettor had a string of 20 straight parlay wins in various sporting events throughout the night. His run started when the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards 112-111 after Bradley Beal missed a last-second layup.

The final win that led to the six-figure payout came after the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 118-110.

Bill Sattler, director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment, told Purdum he's never seen a 20-leg parlay hit during his 30-year tenure in Las Vegas.

If the bettor wants to keep pressing his luck, the start of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments this weekend will present him with an opportunity to turn his newly won fortune into an even bigger pot of gold.