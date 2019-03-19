WNBA Draft 2019 Date, Location Revealed; Las Vegas Aces Hold No. 1 Pick

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

The 2019 WNBA draft will take place April 10 at Nike headquarters in New York City with the Las Vegas Aces holding the first overall pick for the third consecutive year, the league announced Tuesday.

Las Vegas, which previously operated as the San Antonio Stars before relocating in 2018, is projected to choose from a group of top prospects that could feature Oregon Ducks point guard Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville Cardinals shooting guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State Bulldogs center Teaira McCowan.

The draft's first round will air on ESPN2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The final two rounds will be shown on ESPNU starting around 8 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the complete draft order for the opening round:

1. Las Vegas Aces

2. New York Liberty

3. Indiana Fever

4. Chicago Sky

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Los Angeles Sparks

8. Phoenix Mercury

9. Connecticut Sun

10. Washington Mystics

11. Atlanta Dream

12. Seattle Storm

The Storm defeated the Mystics in a three-game sweep to win the 2018 WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Aces will hope their latest No. 1 overall selection will finally get the franchise moving back toward championship contention.

Vegas will await final word about whether Ionescu, a junior guard who's already set the Division I record for triple-doubles during her time with the Ducks, will enter the draft.

"I have absolutely no idea," she told reporters in February. "I can't put a number on it. I'm focusing on what we're building here and this year. I think everyone on the coaching staff and my teammates know I'm 100 percent dialed in to this game and this team. I don't really pay any attention to any of that draft board or any of that media stuff. I'm just excited to be in this position."

The Aces' choice will join a promising roster led by A'ja Wilson, Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum.