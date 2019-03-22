Predicting the Best Day 3 NFL Draft Bargains of 2019

0 of 8

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL teams go into Day 3 of the draft with intent to fill out their depth chart. Front offices focus on quality reserves and special teamers.

Some teams inevitably end up unearthing hidden gems with picks outside of the top 100.

The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Tre Flowers, who started 15 games for them, in the fifth round of last year's draft. The Green Bay Packers took wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who ranked third on the team in receiving yards (581) and started 10 games, at No. 174 overall.

Teams often target positions of need in the late rounds, where general managers can find players primed to exceed expectations. The 2019 class will have several talented Day 3 prospects with starter potential.

Whether they're called bargains or late-round contributors, the following eight prospects have a legitimate shot to emerge as draft-day steals early in their careers.