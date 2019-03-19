Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals, QB Meet at Oklahoma Amid 2019 NFL Draft Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The ongoing speculation about Kyler Murray being selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft will only increase after Tuesday.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Murray is meeting with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury at Oklahoma. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the report.

During Oklahoma's pro day last week, Murray went through his workout without Keim or Kingsbury in attendance:

That didn't necessarily signal a lack of interest from the Cardinals in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. The Cleveland Browns didn't send John Dorsey or Hue Jackson to Baker Mayfield's pro day last year, but they still selected him with the top pick.

Speculation about the Cardinals drafting Murray began when Kingsbury was hired in January. He told reporters last year while serving as Texas Tech's head coach, the Oklahoma quarterback would be his choice to be drafted No. 1 overall:

Potentially complicating matters for the Cardinals is the presence of Josh Rosen. Keim traded up in last year's draft to select Rosen with the 10th pick. He struggled through his rookie season with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but he just turned 22 in February.

If Kingsbury believes Murray is a better fit for what he wants Arizona's offense to look like, there's no reason for the team to pass on him.