2019 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Order and Projections After Free Agency Week 1

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL's free-agency period is always filled with excitement, drama and usually a few head-scratching decisions. This year's edition has been no different, and many of the moves have created even more of a spectacle than we're used to.

Sure, the opening of free agency was an action-packed adventure, but the week's additions and subtractions will influence how teams approach the remainder of the offseason—especially the NFL draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, added quarterback Nick Foles, which takes them out of the quarterback market in Round 1. The New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr., creating a need at wide receiver but also adding an additional first-round pick to the team's draft capital.

In short, the draft picture looks quite different than it did a week ago. Here's a first-round mock based on the current draft order, prospect potential and updated team needs.