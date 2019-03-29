ONE Championship: Predictions and How to Watch a New Era

10 of 10

Eduard Folayang

Age: 34

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 155 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-6

ONE Record: 11-4

Eduard Folayang is one of the only remaining ONE athletes to have been with the promotion since its inception in 2011. The Filipino legend helped showcase the company for over seven years, so it's only fitting he's now headlining the largest show in ONE history. He faces Shinya Aoki, the man who he defeated for the lightweight title in 2016 during his first stint as champion. Last November, Folayang returned to the top of the division after winning the vacant title against Amir Khan by unanimous decision.

Folayang found the brunt of his success in his first matchup against Aoki by successfully smothering the Grandmaster of Flying Submission's takedown attempts. It's something that he is working on even more in preparation for their rematch.

"As much as possible, I will not give him the opportunity to bring me down to the mat," Folayang told ABS-CBN News. "It all boils down to how well I defend myself from his takedowns, knowing how expertly he moves with this sole purpose in mind. Takedown defense is a very important part of my training right now, and I am constantly improving in this area."

The ONE original is grateful for the opportunity to once again face Aoki in the main event of this stacked card.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to once again face this legend," said Folayang. "He's the greatest submission artist in mixed martial arts history. I couldn't be happier to headline this event against him. It is an honor."

Shinya Aoki

Age: 35

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 170 pounds

Stance: Southpaw

Record: 42-8

ONE Record: 8-2

Shinya Aoki is a 16-year veteran who has amassed 27 submission finishes in his career. The Japanese legend now takes his talents to his hometown of Tokyo for the first time under the ONE banner.

Aoki is considered one of the most creative martial artists in the world, having submitted opponents through ten different holds in the past. He'll look to get Folayang on the mat and find his opportunity to capitalize on frankly any body part he sees fit.

Regardless of how big this moment is for both Aoki and ONE, he is not letting the moment get to him, as has always been the case throughout his career.

“I do not like being called a legend,” Aoki told Sportskeeda. I just want to be an ordinary person, especially outside the ring or cage."

"I’m at my happiest when I’m concentrating on being a martial artist,” Aoki said. "Beyond that, I walk about wearing t-shirts and shorts.”

Prediction

Eduard Folayang has become a master of negating any and all tactics his opponents have come at him with as of late, with nine of his last ten wins coming by unanimous decision. This was most impressive against Aoki three years ago, who built his style on unpredictable submissions. However, Folayang has never lost by submission in the past and Aoki typically doesn't possess the tools needed to knock the Filipino out. Look for Folayang to retain his title at the end of a historic ONE: A New Era card.

Folayang def. Aoki by unanimous decision