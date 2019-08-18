Bryce Harper Exits Phillies' Game vs. Padres with Dehydration

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper takes off his helmet after striking out against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 11, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies superstar right fielder Bryce Harper exited Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres due to dehydration.

Harper, 26, famously signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies this offseason, a huge splash that catapulted Philly to contender status. He was one of many major additions, which included trades to bring aboard catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura and the signing of outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson.

The star outfielder has responded by hitting .252 with 26 home runs, 90 RBI and 74 runs scored. 

Harper was the high-profile addition the Phillies craved. The six-time All-Star was the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP and is one of the faces of baseball. The left-hander also gave the Phillies a power surge in their hitter-friendly park, giving the team a scary trio in the middle of the lineup in Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Realmuto. 

Suffice to say, Harper checked off a lot of boxes, and any missed time for the superstar is a blow for the Phillies. It's also an ongoing concern, given his history of injuries. Harper has played in 140 or more games in a season only three times.

Odds are this will be a short-term absence.

