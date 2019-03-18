Police: Tyreek Hill Involved in Investigation into Alleged Battery at His Home

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is involved in a police investigation in Overland Park, Kansas, following two separate child abuse allegations—one of which is an alleged battery—at his home, according to the Kansas City Star's Robert A. Cronkleton, Laura Bauer, Brooke Pryor and Steve Vockrodt.

Vockrodt and Pryor reported last Friday that police, as well as the Kansas Department of Children and Families, are looking into an alleged battery that a source said left Hill's three-year-old son with a broken arm.

The Kansas City Star shared a statement from Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe: "While we understand the public's concern, the investigation is still ongoing. It would be irresponsible to make definitive 'official' statements before the investigation is complete."

Mike Deines, spokesman for the Kansas Department for Children and Families, also told the Star he couldn't comment specifically on the nature of the allegations and was unable to confirm or deny whether the department received "just one abuse or neglect report."

One of two police reports was dated March 5 and focused on an allegation of child abuse or neglect. Hill and Crystal Espinal, his fiancee, were listed in the report, and authorities listed their home as the location.

Prosecutors declined to pursue formal charges, but police could reopen the investigation if they deem it necessary, per Cronkleton, Bauer, Pryor and Vockrodt.

Another report was filed at Hill's home address on March 14, with only Espinal listed under "others involved." It cited battery as the alleged crime, with the victim listed as a "juvenile."

The Star report noted public records laws in Kansas generally allow for only the front page of a police report to be released during an ongoing investigation, and "information about suspects or other details of an investigation are often located on the back page of the report or on subsequent pages that are not typically open to the public."

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the NFL draft in April 2016. In August 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Espinal told authorities Hill had punched her in the face and stomach and put her in a chokehold after they had an argument in December 2014. Espinal was eight weeks pregnant with their son at the time.

Hill received probation as part of his guilty plea, and his record was formally expunged last August after he completed the terms of the plea agreement.