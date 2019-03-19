Fun Fantasy Baseball Team Names for Your 2019 MLB League

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The weather is getting warmer, pitchers and catchers have reported, and Bryce Harper finally signed with a team. The MLB offseason is almost in the rearview mirror and, as a result, fantasy drafts are coming up fast.

What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, right? Maybe, but winning your 2019 MLB league with a Shakespeare-inspired team name like Machado About Nothing would be even sweeter.

Take a look below for creative, funny and, yes, "punny" fantasy baseball team names inspired by your favorite players, favorite teams and the most relevant pop-culture references that definitely won't be stale in five months.

Now all you have to think about is the draft.

Player Puns

Machado About Nothing

Acuna Matata

A to the Rizzo

Come Sale Away

Vlad to the Bone

Mookie Monster

Rhys's Pieces

Bryce Bryce Baby

A Puig Of Their Own

Puigs in a Blanket

That'll Do Puig, That'll Do

Hate Us Cuz Yoenis

deGromogorgen

Bryce Krispie Treats

Bryce Is Right

Stanton Room Only

Shohei The Meaning Of Being Lonely

If You Give a Mouse a Mookie

Weird Flexen, But OK

Masterpress/Getty Images

If you want to use a Manny Machado or Harper inspired fantasy baseball team name, you'll have to make sure you pick a better one than your friends, who inevitably have the same idea.

Machado About Nothing is a no-brainer if you're the literary type, and there's a nice bit of irony to it as well, considering that, when he made headlines for agreeing to the biggest deal in North American sports with his 10-year, $300 million San Diego Padres contract, it was quite a bit of ado about something.

Harper, meanwhile, has inspired his fair share of fantasy team names; it's hard to find an original take. But the new Philly is almost sure to be one of the most popular sources of inspiration this season.

For a truly original team name and one that Stranger Things fans especially will love, deGromogorgen might be your best bet.

Team Puns

Bloody Sox

Angels in the Outfield

We Were Giants

The Cardinals Way

My Blue Jays Heaven

Friendly Confines

Wrigley Blue Ivy

Citi Slickers

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Team-inspired fantasy baseball names can stick with you through thick and thin.

You can use them year after year if your team is a league powerhouse; if your favorite player leaves for sunnier climes or your team fails to land the year's biggest free agent, your team name doesn't have to make you cringe every time you look at it.

These are the classics; oldies but goodies, some, and new plays on changing stadium names.

But maybe stay away from Guaranteed Rate Field-inspired names...unless you're a merciless Chicago Cubs fan.

Pop Culture Puns

Dr. Strangeglove

Game of Strike Zones

108 Stitches

Man of Steal

Fielder of Dreams

Lil Sebastian's Favorite Team

Lovable Losers

WAR Machine

I Am Groot

Guardians of the American/National League

Hodor's Hodors

Far from the Shallow Now

A Star Is Born

No one said you have to name your fantasy team after a player or a team. Sometimes, it's more fun to see how many obscure pop culture references your friends will (or won't) understand.

You can change with the tides, taking inspiration from the movies, TV shows, songs and more that are popular this year. Not to mention the memes.

Go wild; if your friends and co-workers don't get your references, it just means you're cooler than them.