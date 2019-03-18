Dave Gettleman Rips Eli Manning's Critics, Defends Decision to Bring QB Back

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 36-35. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Dave Gettleman has heard your criticism of Eli Manning.

Suffice it to say he is not here for it.

"This narrative that Eli's overpaid and can't play is a crock," Gettleman told reporters Monday in a conference call. "With the way we ended the season, and what he's making, there really wasn't a decision to make [on bringing Manning back]."

The Giants paid Manning a $5 million roster bonus Saturday, essentially locking him in as their starting quarterback for 2019. That falls in line with the narrative Gettleman has been selling all offseason as one of Manning's most strident defenders.

    

