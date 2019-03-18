Jordy Nelson Rumors: Patriots, Chiefs, Raiders, Seahawks, Titans Eyeing WR

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson reportedly has a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, and has also received interest from the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and the team that cut him this offseason, the Oakland Raiders.

Oakland's interest would ostensibly be to re-sign Nelson on a cheaper contract. Cutting him saved the team $3.5 million in cap space.

General manager Mike Mayock did leave open the possibility of a Nelson reunion.

"I'm sick to my stomach and I don't even know these guys," he said after the release of Nelson and AJ McCarron, per SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Unfortunately, there are financial realities of this game. At some point, who knows, they might come back to us and we would welcome it with open arms"

It would be somewhat surprising to see Nelson return to Oakland, however, given the offseason additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

But Nelson reportedly is receiving interest elsewhere. While the 33-year-old veteran didn't have his best season in 2018, catching 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns, he came on strong down the stretch. In his last five games, Nelson caught 38 passes for 386 yards.

While Nelson is no longer the player who posted at least 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns four times between 2011-16, his stretch run last year was a reminder that he can still produce at a solid level for a team.

He is no longer a top option, but for teams needing to add a third or fourth receiver to the depth chart, Nelson would be a logical addition.