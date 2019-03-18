Super Bowl 47 Champion Haloti Ngata Retires from NFL After 13 Years

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Haloti Ngata, who made five All-Pro teams in 13 NFL seasons, announced his retirement from football Monday from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," Ngata wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. 'Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.'

"Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."

Ngata, 35, spent his first nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He made five Pro Bowl teams to go along with the All-Pro selections and was one of the fiercest run-stuffing defensive tackles in football. He then spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions before finishing his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

The Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII thanks to a defense that was anchored in the middle by Ngata and a brilliant run by Joe Flacco.

Ngata's last few seasons were ultimately hampered by injuries. He missed at least two games due to injury in each of his last four seasons and 19 games total during that time. That hampered his ability to be as effective as he would have in years past, but Ngata was still a solid run stuffer last season as part of the Eagles line rotation.

