Lionel Messi 'Very Grateful' for Reception from Real Betis Fans After Hat-Trick

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi said he's "very grateful" for the reaction he received from the Real Betis fans after scoring a hat-trick on Sunday.

Messi produced a masterful display at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in La Liga, inspiring his side to a 4-1 win. Following Atletico Madrid's 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, Barcelona now have a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Following his third goal, Messi was applauded by some of the Betis supporters and sections even started to chant his name. After the match, the Barcelona icon said it was a unique experience for him, per Marca:

"After Atletico's defeat, we couldn't falter. It's a very important victory today. Goals are important as they allow us to take three points, and we took advantage of a very good opportunity. ...

"I'm very grateful [for the reception]. It's never happened to me before. They always treat us very well, regardless of whether we're rivals."

ITV Football relayed highlights of what was another memorable night in Messi's career (UK only):

The performance from Messi saw him join a select group of elite players who have been applauded by opposition fans:

Goal relayed footage of the reaction the Barcelona forward received after his stunning chipped goal:

The display capped off what has been a remarkable week for Messi. Prior to his treble in La Liga on Sunday, he was inspirational in the team's 5-1 win over Lyon in the UEFA Champions League, netting two goals and laying on two assists.

Throughout his career, Messi has been able to set incredible standards on a consistent basis for Barcelona. But even by his own levels, he's enjoying an extraordinary campaign.

Messi's role has changed in recent years and he may no longer be active off the ball from a defensive perspective. But when he is in in possession he is devastating with his passing range and finishing.

Eleven Sports provided the numbers on his La Liga campaign:

His outing on Sunday was also a landmark appearance for the Catalan giants:

There may yet be more to come from Messi and Barcelona this season. The league title is now within their grasp after Atletico's loss on Saturday, while they are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester United, as well as the Copa del Rey final, where they will face Valencia.

Although there are times when this Barcelona side are vulnerable, with Messi they always have a chance to win games. Should he continue to produce extraordinary performances on the other side of the international break, a memorable treble may be on the cards for the Blaugrana.