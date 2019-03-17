Rick Pitino Reportedly Won't Attend Louisville vs. Minnesota in NCAA Tournament

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Men's college basketball fans surely noticed during Selection Sunday when Louisville was matched up with Minnesota in the East Region, but the primary link connecting the two schools reportedly won't be in attendance during Thursday's game.

According to Jody Demling of Cardinal Authority, Rick Pitino will not make the Thursday afternoon showdown because Panathinaikos—the team he coaches in Greece—has a game scheduled for Wednesday night.

Louisville fired Pitino in 2017 and just so happened to draw a matchup against a Golden Gophers squad that is coached by his son, Richard, in its first NCAA tournament since dismissing the legendary coach.

