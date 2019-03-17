Rick Pitino Reportedly Won't Attend Louisville vs. Minnesota in NCAA Tournament

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, right, stands with his father, Rick Pitino, after Minnesota's 65-63 win over SMU in an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the NIT on Thursday, April 3, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Men's college basketball fans surely noticed during Selection Sunday when Louisville was matched up with Minnesota in the East Region, but the primary link connecting the two schools reportedly won't be in attendance during Thursday's game.

According to Jody Demling of Cardinal Authority, Rick Pitino will not make the Thursday afternoon showdown because Panathinaikos—the team he coaches in Greece—has a game scheduled for Wednesday night.

Louisville fired Pitino in 2017 and just so happened to draw a matchup against a Golden Gophers squad that is coached by his son, Richard, in its first NCAA tournament since dismissing the legendary coach.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The Field Is Set. Make Your Picks ✍

    • No. 1 seeds: Duke, UNC, Gonzaga, Virginia • Michigan State in Duke’s region 👀 • Midwest Regional features UNC, UK, KU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    The Field Is Set. Make Your Picks ✍

    • No. 1 seeds: Duke, UNC, Gonzaga, Virginia • Michigan State in Duke’s region 👀 • Midwest Regional features UNC, UK, KU

    NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge
    via NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge

    Power-Ranking All 68 Tourney Teams

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Power-Ranking All 68 Tourney Teams

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down Every Team's Chances to Win It All

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Breaking Down Every Team's Chances to Win It All

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Got Screwed in the NCAA Bracket? 👀

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Who Got Screwed in the NCAA Bracket? 👀

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report