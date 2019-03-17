Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 6 Scores from Sunday

Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images

The first season of Alliance of American Football is headed toward its final stretch, and the pressure is starting to pick up for teams hoping to reach the postseason.

After the Orlando Apollos suffered their first loss of the year Saturday, the rest of the league saw an opening to move up the standings. With just four weeks remaining, every game can be important in the quest for one of the four postseason slots.

The San Antonio Commanders took advantage early with a win over the Atlanta Legends, while the Birmingham Iron and San Diego will try to end the week with a win later Sunday.

Follow along for a recap of the Week 6 results from Sunday.

Week 6 Schedule/Results

Salt Lake Stallions def. Memphis Express 22-9

Arizona Hotshots def. Orlando Apollos 22-17

San Antonio Commanders def. Atlanta Legends 37-6

Birmingham Iron vs. San Diego Fleet; 8 p.m. ET

Recap

San Antonio Commanders 37, Atlanta Legends 6

The Commanders dominated from start to finish and excelled in every phase of the game as they moved to 4-2 on the season.

Logan Woodside was in full control of the offense, spreading the ball around to his receivers while finishing 17-of-23 for 164 passing yards and two touchdowns. He made it look easy when he found Evan Rodriguez for a 33-yard score:

San Antonio's defense had been inconsistent this year, but it was at its best holding Atlanta to just six points. The ability to force turnovers with three interceptions was key, and Derron Smith returned one of them for a touchdown:

Even the special teams got in on the action with a punt return score from Greg Ward Jr.:

This all added up to an easy win road win for the Commanders—the team's third victory in a row.

Aaron Murray totaled 215 yards through the air and found nine different receivers for the Legends, but that wasn't enough to keep his squad from falling to 2-4. The team will try to get back on track against Orlando in Week 7.

San Antonio will host the Salt Lake Stallions next Saturday.

All statistics courtesy of the AAF official site.