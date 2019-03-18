The NFL's Most Significant Upgrades in Free Agency

0 of 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL free-agency market moved rapidly as soon as the legal tampering period opened. Players struck record-setting deals in quick order, and most of the top names left the market as soon as they could officially sign.

Some teams improved more than others. But we're not focused on an organization's full list of moves. Even a notable upgrade at a single position can greatly affect an entire unit, depending on the significance of the difference between old and new.

We've identified which free-agent additions qualify as such across the NFL landscape. While some teams inked multiple players who could qualify for the list, we limited each to one appearance and looked only at signings, not trades. The combination of production, upside for transcendent performances and consistency between the prior starter and the new signee helped form the rankings.

Now, let's dive into the 10 most significant upgrades.