2019 NFL Free Agency: Who Has Improved Their Super Bowl Odds the Most?

0 of 7

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The biggest chunks of 2019 NFL free agency flashed by like a speedy receiver getting around a cornerback.

Over just a few days, numerous moves rearranged the league hierarchy. Contenders stocked up, and rebuilders unearthed foundational pieces. While few found the rare "missing piece" required to win a title, many addressed enough needs to open up the draft.

Oddsmakers have adjusted their long-term outlook accordingly. A glance at the ever-shifting Super Bowl lines throws serious weight behind the idea that a few teams dominated the early—and most important—part of free agency.

Comparing Super Bowl lines at OddsShark from Feb. 3 to March 15, right as the bulk of the massive developments went final, some clear-cut winners emerge.