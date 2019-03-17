NFL Mock Draft 2019: Projections for 1st-Round Prospects Post-Free Agency Week 1

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The last game of the 2018-19 NCAA season was on January 7. The draft doesn't start until the evening of April 25. This year's crop of draft hopefuls hasn't played a meaningful down of football in the time in between, but mock drafts and big boards will change roughly 3,283 times during that span.

Now, prospects naturally move up and down draft boards as teams further study film and evaluate all-star games, combine and pro-day performances. The biggest catalyst for changing the draft picture, though, is free agency.

As an example, just consider the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars' signing of Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract takes them completely out of the quarterback market in Round 1.

How has the rest of free agency affected the draft picture? Here's an updated mock draft following Week 1. Along with it, we'll examine some of the latest draft-related buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

16. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

23. Houston Texans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Dolphins Deal Ryan Tannehill

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have spent the last seven years trying to turn Ryan Tannehill into a franchise quarterback. On Friday, they traded him to the Tennessee Titans and put an end to the whole experiment.

What's interesting is that Miami moved Tannehill after they had already missed out on adding either Tyrod Taylor or Teddy Bridgewater to replace him. This suggests that the Dolphins are comfortable not having a starting-caliber quarterback at this time.

This could also suggest that the Dolphins are considering targeting a quarterback early in the draft. There are journeyman options out there—such as Josh McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Robert Griffin III or even Colin Kaepernick—who could potentially start for a year if Miami plans to wait until the 2020 draft.

If Miami was 100 percent interested in adding a one-year starter, however, they likely would have made a stronger push for Bridgewater and Taylor.

The Dolphins would likely have to trade up from pick No. 13 in order to secure one of the top three quarterbacks—Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock—so the next few weeks could get very interesting in South Beach.

Giants Showing Interest in Murray

Like the Dolphins, the New York Giants could be in the market for a quarterback during the draft. Trading away wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and edge-rusher Olivier Vernon pretty much signaled the start of a rebuild in New York. Starting quarterback Eli Manning, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his contract.

If Haskins falls to the Giants at No. 6, it would make a lot of sense to take him there. However, Haskins may not be the quarterback New York is after.

What if, the Giants really want Murray, and they believe they have to trade up to the top of the draft to get him? They got a first-round pick (17) and a third-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Beckham, and they could be used as ammunition to go up.

While the Giants have been more heavily linked to Haskins—he's a New Jersey native and fits the archetype of recent Giants quarterbacks—but they have shown interest in Murray.

According to Mike Leslie of WFAA Dallas, the Giants were the team most interested in Murray during his pro day:

Giants Wanted Second Overall From San Francisco

Here's a little tidbit that lends some credence to the idea that the Giants want to move up for Murray or at least for a quarterback. According to Jay Glazer of The Athletic, New York tried to deal Beckham to the 49ers for the second overall pick.

"The 49ers were in several different times," Glazer wrote. "They tried during the season and they tried here in the offseason. Someone with the Giants told me they were asking for the second pick of the draft from the 49ers, which the 49ers weren’t willing to do."

While the Arizona Cardinals could dump Josh Rosen and take Murray at No. 1, the Giants would have been in a good position to land him at No. 2. At the absolute worst, they would have been guaranteed one of the top two quarterbacks on their draft board.

The New York Jets made a similar move last year, trading up to the third-overall pick before the draft without having any clue which quarterback would be available there.

The Giants could still move up by packaging No. 6 and No. 17, so if they really are interested in a quarterback now, they could be movers on or before draft day.