Australian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Australian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final GridMarch 16, 2019
Lewis Hamilton will start in pole position at the 2019 Australian Formula One Grand Prix after he topped qualifying on Saturday at Albert Park.
The Mercedes driver set a new track record of one minute, 20.486 seconds in Melbourne, and he'll start ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Earlier, the Englishman had gone quickest in the third and final free practice session, having dominated both sessions on Friday.
Qualifying Recap
Here's the final classification from qualifying:
Formula 1 @F1
Q3: Full classification Big things from @Max33Verstappen taking Red Bull-Honda to the second row 🆙 And @LandoNorris is the fastest Renault-powered car on his first F1 qualifying 👏 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 https://t.co/LXcNo02yAU
Williams duo George Russell and Robert Kubica propped up the timesheet in Q1—the latter's efforts were hindered by a puncture.
They quickly found their session to be over alongside McLaren's Carlos Sainz, Racing Point's Lance Stroll and Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, who was stuck in the garage when it was brought to a close. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest.
In Q2, Renault will have been disappointed to see both Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo fall short.
Toro Rosso pair Alexander Albon and Daniil Kvyat also went out along with Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi, while Lando Norris, on his F1 debut, reached Q3 in his McLaren.
He finished in P8, but all eyes were on Hamilton in Q3:
Formula 1 @F1
The moment @LewisHamilton... ✅ Took his sixth consecutive #AusGP pole ✅ Equalled the record for most poles (8) at one venue ✅ Blitzed the track record in Melbourne #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 https://t.co/enxH5RMRAt
Despite his remarkable record of securing pole at Albert Park, Hamilton has only won there twice, so he'll be eager to improve in that regard and kick off the new season with a win.
Vettel is the two-time defending champion in Melbourne and has won three times there overall, though, so he could push Hamilton and Bottas all the way.
FP3 Recap
Here are the standings from FP3:
Formula 1 @F1
Hamilton heads the times in final practice ⏱️ With the @ScuderiaFerrari duo breathing down his neck 👀 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 https://t.co/u0OZHRKFe8
And here's a look at what happened during the session:
Formula 1 @F1
Not long until qualifying! Here's what went down in FP3... 🎥 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 https://t.co/x8K1ExMv1N
Unlike in qualifying, Bottas was a little off the pace in practice in P7. With a couple of trips on to the grass hampering his efforts, he not only finished behind the two Ferrari's, but also Gasly and Haas' Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.
Kubica capped a disappointing session with a close call on his way to the pits:
Formula 1 @F1
Robert Kubica hasn't raced at Albert Park since 2010... And the pit lane seemed a little narrower than he remembered in FP3 😅 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 https://t.co/4Kpy5jfJPd
As he would in qualifying, the Pole finished in P20 behind his team-mate.
Although they finished behind Hamilton once again, Ferrari showed some promise as his quickest rivals in FP3.
