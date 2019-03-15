Players Championship 2019 Leaderboard: Full Cut Line List of Players Removed

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy finished Friday's round tied for first place at the 2019 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, a year after failing to make the cut at the tournament. McIlroy will enter the weekend tied for the lead with Tommy Fleetwood at a 12-under-par.

Tiger Woods began the second round playing great, but a quadruple bogey on the par-three 17th hole—including two balls in the water—sunk his afternoon. Woods finished the round tied for 39th at three-under-par.

Woods spoke to the media afterward and addressed the disastrous hole. "I was pretty ticked," he said, per Golf Channel. "There's no doubt about that. I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back ... As of now, I'm six back, which is definitely doable on this golf course, especially with the weather coming in.

"I just need to go out there and put it together this weekend because right now, I mean, literally, anybody who makes the cut has got a chance to win this tournament."

The projected cut line is one-under-par with Bubba Watson barely making it. Notable names cut include Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson. The PGA Tour official website listed the full leaderboard here.

Spieth finished one-over-par but told PGA's Ben Everill that he's encouraged by his putting. However, Spieth's woes surrounding his swing continued as he only hit 12 of 28 fairways over the two opening rounds.

"Unfortunately you get out here, and you need nine out of 10 to be good," Spieth explained to Everill. "I made 11 birdies this week and missed the cut after two rounds. I owe that almost all to tee to green, ball striking."

Ahead of Friday's second round, Mickelson admitted to Will Gray of Golf Channel, "I just don't play this course very well." Outside of a field goal through the trees to hit the green on the 10th hole, that trend continued for Lefty as he finished four-over-par.

As for players still in the running, Ian Poulter will be the one to watch this weekend to challenge leaders Fleetwood and McIlroy. Poulter went seven-under in eight holes to propel him into a three-way tie for third place with Jim Furyk, Brian Harman and Abraham Ancer at nine-under-par. Poulter birdied four of his last five holes.

Furyk will be seeking redemption this weekend after barely qualifying for the Players Championship.