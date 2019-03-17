Updated NFL Division-by-Division Rankings After 1st Week of Free Agency

0 of 8

The first week of free agency is winding down, but the sheer number of moves around the NFL has significantly shifted the pecking order of the league's divisions.

More than 100 free agents have already signed new contracts this past week, but the biggest headlines have been blockbuster trades. From Antonio Brown's move to Oakland to the Cleveland Browns' acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr., the trades have overshadowed some of the bigger free-agent signings.

Now that things are settling down, it's an appropriate time to look at the rankings for the NFL's best divisions. These are based off the overall talent of the franchises in each division, along with projections for team success in 2019.