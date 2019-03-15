Blaine Gabbert Released by Titans After Ryan Tannehill Trade with Dolphins

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert will be released by the Tennessee Titans following the team's acquisition of former Miami Dolphins passer Ryan Tannehill on Friday, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's website.

Gabbert served as Marcus Mariota's backup last season after signing with Tennessee in March 2018.

The 29-year-old was owed $1.5 million in base salary in 2019, according to Spotrac.

The 10th overall pick back in 2011, Gabbert has not lived up to his first-round billing. He has gone 13-35 as a starter in his career, completing just 56.2 percent of his passes for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 56 career games.

Gabbert is coming off a season in which he completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 626 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games. He went 2-1 in three starts while filling in for an injured Mariota.

After spending the first three years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gabbert has bounced around the league in recent seasons. He spent three years with the San Francisco 49ers, joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 and landed in Tennessee last year.

Now, he will once again be looking for a new team.

Mariota has yet to make it through a 16-game season healthy, missing eight games in his first four years as a pro. As a result, the Titans explored the quarterback market for a quarterback with higher upside than Gabbert.

Tennessee acquired Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick from Miami in exchange for 2019 seventh-rounder and a 2020 fourth-rounder. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Tannehill and the Titans reached an agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract for 2019, a deal that could reach $12 million based on incentives.