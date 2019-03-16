NFL Free Agency 2019: Which Teams Have Improved the Most so Far?

1 of 5

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns had by far the best first week of free agency.

Their trade for former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. headlined it all. The Browns surrendered a first-round pick, a third-round pick (acquired via Patriots) and safety Jabrill Peppers in exchange for the 26-year-old wideout.

Considering the team still has its own third-round pick and can play safety Derrick Kindred in Peppers' place with little drop-off, it didn't give up much for one of the NFL's best wide receivers.

Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield should score in bunches. Mayfield's 27 passing touchdowns in 14 games last season broke the rookie record previously held by Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning (26). Meanwhile, Beckham's 44 receiving touchdowns rank 12th all-time for a player's first five years—and could be much higher if not for injuries.

That wasn't the only deal the Browns made with the Giants, as they sent guard Kevin Zeitler to New York in exchange for defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Zeitler is the better player, but Cleveland moved the high-quality starting guard because it seems confident in 2018 second-round pick Austin Corbett.

Additionally, Vernon is an edge upgrade. He won't rack up double-digit sacks every season, but he consistently pushes the pocket and generates pressure. Though he accrued just 22 sacks in three years with the Giants, Vernon pressured the quarterback 117.5 times over that span, according to Football Outsiders. He'll be an excellent addition opposite Myles Garrett.

The Browns also bolstered their defensive line by signing defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. He's bounced around the league the past couple of seasons, but he's an explosive presence who can change the identity of Cleveland's front. Though primarily a 3-technique defensive tackle, he can move to different positions along that front, especially on passing downs. Richardson posted 4.5 sacks last season with the Vikings, bringing his career total to 23.5.

Overall, the Browns are much better on both sides of the ball. Investing everything to do right by their two No. 1 overall picks is not a novel strategy, but it is refreshing to see the Browns on the right path.