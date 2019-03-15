Patriots News: DE Adrian Clayborn Released by NE After 1 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 29: Adrian Clayborn #94 of the New England Patriots during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New England Patriots released defensive end Adrian Clayborn on Friday.

Clayborn took to Twitter to thank the Pats for his tenure, as well as for granting him his release:

ESPN's Mike Reiss noted that Clayborn did not have a significant role on the New England defense last season despite registering a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Atlanta Falcons the previous season:

Clayborn signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Patriots last offseason, and Reiss added that he would have counted for $5.9 million against the salary cap in 2019 had New England kept him.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Pats will save nearly $4 million in cap space by cutting ties with Clayborn.

In his only season with the Patriots, Clayborn appeared in 14 games and made just one start. He finished with 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble, which marked his least productive season since missing all but one game in 2014 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the 30-year-old veteran didn't provide much of a spark last season, he did have one sack during the Pats' playoff run and hit Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff with a good shot in New England's Super Bowl LIII victory:

After New England acquired defensive end Michael Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade this offseason, Clayborn became expendable.

Clayborn was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Iowa by the Buccaneers. After four years in Tampa, Clayborn joined the Falcons in 2015.

He enjoyed his best season to date in 2017 with 21 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble returned for a touchdown and 17 quarterback hits.

Despite his struggles last season, Clayborn could emerge as a good value signing for a team in need of some pass-rushing help.

Many of the best pass-rushers on the open market have been scooped up, which makes Clayborn a more attractive option than he may have been earlier in free agency. Aside from Ezekiel Ansah, Justin Houston, Clay Matthews and Shaquil Barrett, Clayborn may be the best edge-rusher available.

Related

    Kareem Hunt Suspended 8 Games 🚨

    Tap in to see: - NFL statement - Kareem Hunt statement - Browns statement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kareem Hunt Suspended 8 Games 🚨

    Tap in to see: - NFL statement - Kareem Hunt statement - Browns statement

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Free Agency Has Rocked the Draft 💣

    -How will Giants use their 2 1st-round picks? -New projections for QBs -Fully updated Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Free Agency Has Rocked the Draft 💣

    -How will Giants use their 2 1st-round picks? -New projections for QBs -Fully updated Big Board

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Bell, Jets Officially Agree to Reported $52.5M Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bell, Jets Officially Agree to Reported $52.5M Deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agency Chaos Shakes Up Latest Mock Draft 🤯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency Chaos Shakes Up Latest Mock Draft 🤯

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report