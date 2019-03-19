Ranking the Biggest Draft Implications from 2019 NFL Free Agency

0 of 10

John Froschauer/Associated Press

We're just about a week into NFL free agency, and as is the case every year, player movement has created seismic changes from coast to coast.

The New York Jets spent approximately all the money ever on big contracts for the likes of tailback Le'Veon Bell and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. The Oakland Raiders made Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Nick Foles to be their new franchise quarterback.

And two of the NFL's biggest names at wide receiver (Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.) were traded in jaw-dropping deals.

This mayhem has done a lot more than just shake up rosters. It has also had a major impact on the draft needs (and plans) of many of the teams picking at the top of Round 1, from the San Francisco 49ers and Jets to the Jaguars and New York Giants.

Here's a look at the biggest impacts free agency has had in that regard—beginning with how the Jags are going to keep Foles from getting killed. In some cases it's all about the pick that was affected. In others it's a matter of the importance of the position. In at least one case, it's a bit of both.

And all could send shockwaves across the NFL on April 25.