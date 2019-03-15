Report: Jarrett Jack Involved in Wendell Carter Strip Club Recruiting Violation

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Georgia Tech and NBA player Jarrett Jack was reportedly involved in sending Wendell Carter to a strip club while the now-Chicago Bull was on a recruiting visit to the school in 2016.

Sources told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that Carter is the recruit who was taken to a strip club by one of Georgia Tech's assistant coaches and Jack was the booster serving the school's interest.

Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NCAA served Georgia Tech with a notice of allegations Thursday for alleged high-level recruiting violations involving former assistant basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie and Ron Bell.



The notice mentions LaBarrie "took a prospect on an official visit and a team member to a strip club and facilitated an improper recruiting contact with a person described in the notice as a representative of the school's athletics interest" in November 2016.

LaBarrie is also believed to have provided the NCAA and Georgia Tech false or misleading information about his "knowledge and involvement of the allegations, attempted to influence the team member to provide false or misleading information and further tried to conceal his attempt to influence the team member."

LaBarrie resigned from Georgia Tech in February 2018, two years after being hired to work on head coach Josh Pastner's staff.

Carter, who was born in Atlanta, had Georgia Tech on his short list of schools before ultimately committing to Duke on Nov. 23, 2016. He played one season for the Blue Devils before being drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls.

Jack played for the Yellow Jackets for three seasons from 2002-05. He helped the program reach the national title game during the 2003-04 season, which they lost to Connecticut.