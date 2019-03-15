Watch Luka Doncic Dunk, Nikola Jokic Buzzer-Beater in Epic Nuggets-Mavs Finish

Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Right Arrow Icon

The madness of March isn't limited to the college game.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic put on a show in the final seconds of the Denver Nuggets' 100-99 victory on Thursday at the Pepsi Center.

Doncic appeared to win it for the Dallas Mavericks when he threw down a thunderous and-1 dunk over multiple defenders to take the lead, but he missed the ensuing free throw. The Nuggets called timeout and drew up a play for Jokic, who connected on the winner at the buzzer.

Jokic had just 11 points but found other ways to impact the game with 14 rebounds and eight assists. Paul Millsap led the team with 33 points to go with eight boards.

Doncic missed the critical free throw but still posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

