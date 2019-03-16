Best Players Available at Each Position After 1st Week of Free Agency

1 of 10

Al Pereira/Getty Images

If a team is searching for a starting-level quarterback in free agency, the pickings are slim. However, the best and most proven signal-caller available is Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Drafted in the seventh round in 2005 by the then-St. Louis Rams, Fitzpatrick has played for seven teams in his 14-year career. Considering where he was drafted, he's arguably the most productive seventh-round pick ever at the quarterback position.

Playing with the Buccaneers last season, Fitzpatrick was surprisingly competent. He made eight appearances (seven starts), throwing 17 touchdowns with a passer rating of 100.4. However, he was in and out of the lineup because of too many interceptions (12).

While he is always going to be somewhat turnover-prone, Fitzpatrick can be a high-level backup and is capable of winning games as a starter. Considering his career passer rating of 81.1, it's fair to think he is one of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Don't expect him to be on the market for much longer as teams search for viable backup quarterbacks.